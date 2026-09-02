1979 Eye Candy: Check Out These Western Pics Of Harrison Ford Snapped 48 Years Ago
There's the Harrison Ford we know and love today and the Harrison Ford of the 1970s, who charmed audiences far and wide with his magnetic onscreen presence and dashing good looks. The beloved star first shot to stardom in 1977, as Han Solo in the original "Star Wars," continuing his hot streak throughout the decade with movies like "Heroes" and "Hanover Street." In 1979, Ford appeared opposite Gene Wilder in the Western comedy "The Frisco Kid," as the ruggedly handsome bank robber Tommy Lillard (See also: "Star Wars" actors who regretted their roles). Seen below, Ford is one of those older celebrities who were gorgeous when they were younger. On the left is a black-and-white image of him on the set of "The Frisco Kid," dressed as a cowboy, with the hint of a cheeky grin on his face.
On the right is another throwback of the "Air Force One" star gazing intently into the camera and looking simply ravishing. TBH, it's easy to see what the fuss was all about. And yet, Ford has never considered himself that attractive. As he stressed on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast in 2026, "I always wanted to be a character actor. I had never thought that I would be a leading man. That doesn't make any sense." The iconic star also argued, "I don't look like a leading man, it just wasn't in the cards for me." He seemed rather uncomfortable with the idea of being a heartthrob as well. "I'm quite sure that I'm not," Ford clarified to the BBC in a 1985 interview (via YouTube). "My appeal is not based on a pretty face. There are a lot prettier faces around than I am." Obviously, he's just being modest.
Harrison Ford has still got it even at 84 years old
Now in his 80s, Harrison Ford may have aged but he's still just as handsome as he was back in the day. The "Star Wars" star may not see it himself, but the people around him certainly do. In fact, Ford's "Shrinking" co-star, Jason Segel, gushed about his enduring charisma in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2026. "I was just doing a little bit of ADR [Automated Dialogue Replacement] and Harrison Ford came on screen. I was like, 'Oh, my God, he's so handsome,'" Segel gushed. "It's really insane to me that at 83 years old, if I was in a bar and it was between me and Harrison, I would still choose Harrison."
Harrison Ford, who is reportedly worth a whopping $350 million as of 2026, has never quite gotten used to all the attention surrounding his appearance. In 2020, the actor simply shrugged when asked about being regarded as a heartthrob while chatting with ET to promote his film, "The Call of the Wild." Instead, he spoke about being fortunate enough to be able to do what he loves even at his age. "I've been an actor. I've been lucky enough to have a great career as an actor. And I can't believe my good fortune," Ford reasoned.
He seems to embrace being a silver fox too. The "Fugitive" star shared his perspective on aging while reflecting on his decades-long career in a 2023 chat with People. "I don't want to be young again. I was young, and now I enjoy being old," he said. "You are certainly physically diminished by age but there are wonderful things about age [...] and there's a certain ease in it for me."