1979 Eye Candy: Check Out These Western Pics Of Harrison Ford Snapped 48 Years Ago

Now in his 80s, Harrison Ford may have aged but he's still just as handsome as he was back in the day. The "Star Wars" star may not see it himself, but the people around him certainly do. In fact, Ford's "Shrinking" co-star, Jason Segel, gushed about his enduring charisma in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2026. "I was just doing a little bit of ADR [Automated Dialogue Replacement] and Harrison Ford came on screen. I was like, 'Oh, my God, he's so handsome,'" Segel gushed. "It's really insane to me that at 83 years old, if I was in a bar and it was between me and Harrison, I would still choose Harrison."

Harrison Ford, who is reportedly worth a whopping $350 million as of 2026, has never quite gotten used to all the attention surrounding his appearance. In 2020, the actor simply shrugged when asked about being regarded as a heartthrob while chatting with ET to promote his film, "The Call of the Wild." Instead, he spoke about being fortunate enough to be able to do what he loves even at his age. "I've been an actor. I've been lucky enough to have a great career as an actor. And I can't believe my good fortune," Ford reasoned.

He seems to embrace being a silver fox too. The "Fugitive" star shared his perspective on aging while reflecting on his decades-long career in a 2023 chat with People. "I don't want to be young again. I was young, and now I enjoy being old," he said. "You are certainly physically diminished by age but there are wonderful things about age [...] and there's a certain ease in it for me."