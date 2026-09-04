How The Royal Feud Impacts Lilibet & Archie: From Birthdays To Never Seeing Their Cousins

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their departure from royal life back in 2020, it's safe to say that there's been a certain amount of tension between them and the royal family ever since. The couple's famous Oprah tell-all interview didn't do them any favors, as Meghan opened up about her mental health struggles and aired out purported racist remarks the palace made regarding her son's skin color. Plus, Harry has been at odds with his brother, Prince William, for some time now. Amid the family feud, the couple was living in Montecito, California with their two children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie. However, their time abroad officially came to an end when the family relocated back to the United Kingdom on August 26, 2026.

Their return was expected to make an impact on the family as a whole, but many royal watchers were waiting to see how Lilibet and Archie adjusted to their new life, especially with the amount of tension in the air. While the siblings have royal titles (Princess and Prince of Sussex, to be exact), they hadn't been exposed to royal culture at all before the big move. Granted, at the time of this writing, the two are still too young to fully understand just what kind of family they were born into. Archie celebrated his 7th birthday in May 2026, and Lilibet turned 5 the following month. Although they've just started their lives, the royal feud has already made its mark on both of them in more ways than one. The move brought them even closer to the fire.