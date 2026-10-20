Christian Siriano's Stunning Transformation

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From Michael Costello and Mondo Guerra to Dmitry Sholokhov and Dom Streater, Bravo's long-running competitive reality show "Project Runway" has spearheaded the careers of multiple celebrated designers over the course of its 22 seasons and counting. But having launched countless eponymous lines, dressed everyone from First Ladies to Academy Award favorites, and been named as one of the world's most influential people, season four victor Christian Siriano must surely stand as the most successful.

The Maryland native, who beat Jillian Lewis and Rami Kashou in the 2008 New York Fashion Week final, is now on the other side of the franchise's judging panel. But how has he maintained such a high profile? What did he do before he willingly put himself at the mercy of Heidi Klum and co.? And which fellow style guru has he been in a relationship with for the past eight years? Here's a look at Siriano's remarkable transformation.