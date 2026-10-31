What These Once-Beloved NCIS Stars Are Doing Since Exiting The Show

With over 20 seasons aired, "NCIS" has seen many cast members pass through over the years, and that's not to mention the array of guest stars. With such a long-running show, it shouldn't be a surprise to TV fans that "NCIS" has said goodbye to quite a few major cast members over time, only to introduce just as interesting actors to replace them, many of whom have gone on to become fan favorites.

A lot of fans undoubtedly wonder what happened to "NCIS" actors after they moved on from the popular CBS crime drama. Did Mark Harmon, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs, take a break from acting, or did he explore a new project? What about Pauley Perrette, who brought the quirky and enigmatic forensic scientist Abby Sciuto to life? Where is she right now?

Well, everyone who has left the show along the way has had plenty of exciting life updates since they bid farewell to "NCIS." Spoiler alert: some of them have even returned to the world of "NCIS" in some form or another years after they first left.