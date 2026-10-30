Daytime Emmys 2026 Live Red Carpet Updates: Glammed Up Soap Stars & More

By Nicki Swift
Daytime Emmy Awards Unique Nicole/Getty Images
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The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards swoops in Friday evening bringing cavalcade of soap opera stars and daytime TV hosts to the red carpet. Will Kelly Clarkson stir up more drama? Nicki Swift will be watching to find out.

Join us at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time for our live red carpet coverage as we watch your favorite stars arrive. No boring speeches here. Just glitz, glamour, and maybe a spicy moment or two!

Live Coverage is Over
11 Updates
  • Mike Redmond

    Welcome to Nicki Swift's live coverage of the 2026 Daytime Emmys red carpet! You can watch the official feed here on YouTube where the festivities will kick off at 6:45 ET.

    In the meantime, social media is flush with some early birds. Here is Melissa Ordway, Christel Khalil, and Courtney Hope on the carpet to kick things off!

  • Mike Redmond
    Getty

    If the pre-show host looks familiar, that's Extra correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi and a Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Daytime Personality!

  • Mike Redmond

    Watch out! The "Days of Our Lives" crew is rolling in hot!

  • Mike Redmond

    Here's "Beyond the Gates" star Colby Nixon rocking a red hot look and clearly ecstatic to be there!

  • Mike Redmond

    We have some more glam looks from "Beyond the Gates" courtesy of Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, and Jasmine Burke.

  • Mike Redmond

    Gio and Emma! Here are "General Hospital" stars Braedyn Bruner and Giovanni Mazza sizzling on the red carpet.

  • Mike Redmond

    Jonathan Bennet brought the hunk power tonight!

  • Mike Redmond

    Rory Gibson is not too shabby either!

  • Mike Redmond

    Katelyn MacMullen is the epitome of gorgeous!

  • Mike Redmond

    We love a celeb that ages like fine wine, and Michelle Stafford is firmly in that category!

  • Mike Redmond

    This concludes our red carpet coverage from the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards. Thanks for joining us!

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