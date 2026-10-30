Daytime Emmys 2026 Live Red Carpet Updates: Glammed Up Soap Stars & More

The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards swoops in Friday evening bringing cavalcade of soap opera stars and daytime TV hosts to the red carpet. Will Kelly Clarkson stir up more drama? Nicki Swift will be watching to find out.

Join us at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time for our live red carpet coverage as we watch your favorite stars arrive. No boring speeches here. Just glitz, glamour, and maybe a spicy moment or two!