Daytime Emmys 2026 Live Red Carpet Updates: Glammed Up Soap Stars & More
The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards swoops in Friday evening bringing cavalcade of soap opera stars and daytime TV hosts to the red carpet. Will Kelly Clarkson stir up more drama? Nicki Swift will be watching to find out.
Join us at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time for our live red carpet coverage as we watch your favorite stars arrive. No boring speeches here. Just glitz, glamour, and maybe a spicy moment or two!
11 Updates
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Welcome to Nicki Swift's live coverage of the 2026 Daytime Emmys red carpet! You can watch the official feed here on YouTube where the festivities will kick off at 6:45 ET.
In the meantime, social media is flush with some early birds. Here is Melissa Ordway, Christel Khalil, and Courtney Hope on the carpet to kick things off!
Lovely photo of Melissa Ordway, Christel Khalil, and Courtney Hope at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards! 🏆😍
And in the background, you can spot Mark Grossman, with his back to the camera, chatting with Jason Thompson and Billy Flynn! ❤️@YandR_CBS #DaytimeEmmys2026... pic.twitter.com/BMz8VQfnQI
— @TeamBTGDavid (@OltlD42) October 30, 2026
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If the pre-show host looks familiar, that's Extra correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi and a Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Daytime Personality!
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Watch out! The "Days of Our Lives" crew is rolling in hot!
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Here's "Beyond the Gates" star Colby Nixon rocking a red hot look and clearly ecstatic to be there!
Colby looking like a million bucks 🔥❤️ #BeyondTheGates #DaytimeEmmys2026 pic.twitter.com/NevsGaCDxI
— 𝒜𝓊𝓃𝓉𝒾ℯ ℬ𝒾𝓃𝓀𝓎 💋🕊️🙃 (@ESTSprina4Ever) October 30, 2026
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We have some more glam looks from "Beyond the Gates" courtesy of Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, and Jasmine Burke.
❤️ Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis being interviewed at the Daytime Emmy Awards, alongside Jasmine Burke! 🏆✨
I absolutely love the sweet, knowing looks Tamara and Clifton exchange! 🥹❤️ Their chemistry is so beautiful to see!
🤞 Keeping my fingers crossed for Tamara! I really... pic.twitter.com/eOvQNcG14Y
— @TeamBTGDavid (@OltlD42) October 30, 2026
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Gio and Emma! Here are "General Hospital" stars Braedyn Bruner and Giovanni Mazza sizzling on the red carpet.
My faves. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WurRFz5vaC
— A Study in GEMMA (@AStudyInGEMMA) October 30, 2026
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Jonathan Bennet brought the hunk power tonight!
Jonathan Bennett attends the Daytime Emmys
(Photo: JC Olivera/PMC) pic.twitter.com/ZYHCGPqbyl
— DiscussingMedia (@DiscussingMdia) October 31, 2026
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Rory Gibson is not too shabby either!
Rory Gibson attends the Daytime Emmys
(Photo: JC Olivera/PMC) pic.twitter.com/92CJYhQGY3
— DiscussingMedia (@DiscussingMdia) October 31, 2026
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Katelyn MacMullen is the epitome of gorgeous!
Katelyn MacMullen attends the Daytime Emmys
(Photo: JC Olivera/PMC) pic.twitter.com/X5mVoCaguB
— DiscussingMedia (@DiscussingMdia) October 31, 2026
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We love a celeb that ages like fine wine, and Michelle Stafford is firmly in that category!
Michelle Stafford attends the Daytime Emmys
(Photo: JC Olivera/PMC) pic.twitter.com/lv6WeLNIAI
— DiscussingMedia (@DiscussingMdia) October 31, 2026
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This concludes our red carpet coverage from the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards. Thanks for joining us!