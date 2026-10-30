Sir Patrick Stewart's Last Interview Before His Death Is So Heartbreaking Now
Patrick Stewart's last public interview before his tragic death at 86 revealed how much the acclaimed thespian valued his craft right up until the final stage of his life. In honor of "Star Trek's" 60th anniversary in July 2026, he offered his candid thoughts on performing and whether he was easing into retirement in an interview with TV Insider. "As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older," Stewart acknowledged. "That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work." In fact, he couldn't see himself ever retiring, stating firmly, "I'll always and forever be an actor." Up until his death (see also: stars from Star Trek you didn't know died), the "Green Room" star remained booked and busy with acting projects, including lending his iconic voice to Riz Ahmed's comedy series "Bait" and the 2026 mystery-drama film, "The Sheep Detectives."
Stewart is also set to make a posthumous appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie, "Avengers: Doomsday," which is slated for release in December 2026. Over the years, the classically trained Shakespearean actor had discussed the idea of retirement, acknowledging to People in 2022 that he was "looking forward" to finally slowing down and smelling the roses. "Although, my wife [Sunny Ozell] believes I'll tolerate it for about two weeks. Then I'll be calling my agent," he joked at the time (the couple had a much bigger age gap than you thought). But even then, Stewart didn't sound ready to hang up his acting hat just yet. "I see the little signs that will lead me there at some point," he said. "But I'm going to hang in as long as it makes sense."
Patrick Stewart's commitment to his craft came at a personal cost
Patrick Stewart had been acting since the age of 18 and enjoyed a prolific career spanning more than six decades across theater, film, and television. He was best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek" and Professor Charles Xavier in the popular Marvel film series "X-Men." But Stewart's commitment to his craft came at a huge cost, particularly his relationship with his children, Daniel and Sophie, from the actor's first marriage to Sheila Falconer. "I could've done better as a parent, when my kids were little," Stewart confessed to The Independent in 2009. "I was just obsessed with my work and everything else took second place."
The beloved star also got candid about his parenting regrets when speaking with AARP in 2014, about his family, conceding to being "an absentee father." "I did the best I could," Stewart added. "But I missed many bedtime stories and kisses good night." Following his divorce from Falconer in 1990, he went on to marry his second wife, Wendy Neuss, in 2000, but the couple also divorced in 2003. Stewart later wed jazz singer Sunny Ozell in 2013, and they remained together until his death. The "Star Trek" star passed away at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2026, after living with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia for a while.
His death sent shockwaves across the industry, sparking an outpouring of tributes from his peers. "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man," Hugh Jackman noted in his Instagram tribute. Meanwhile, Sir Ian McKellen wrote, "He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love."