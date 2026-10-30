Sir Patrick Stewart's Last Interview Before His Death Is So Heartbreaking Now

Patrick Stewart's last public interview before his tragic death at 86 revealed how much the acclaimed thespian valued his craft right up until the final stage of his life. In honor of "Star Trek's" 60th anniversary in July 2026, he offered his candid thoughts on performing and whether he was easing into retirement in an interview with TV Insider. "As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older," Stewart acknowledged. "That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work." In fact, he couldn't see himself ever retiring, stating firmly, "I'll always and forever be an actor." Up until his death (see also: stars from Star Trek you didn't know died), the "Green Room" star remained booked and busy with acting projects, including lending his iconic voice to Riz Ahmed's comedy series "Bait" and the 2026 mystery-drama film, "The Sheep Detectives."

Stewart is also set to make a posthumous appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie, "Avengers: Doomsday," which is slated for release in December 2026. Over the years, the classically trained Shakespearean actor had discussed the idea of retirement, acknowledging to People in 2022 that he was "looking forward" to finally slowing down and smelling the roses. "Although, my wife [Sunny Ozell] believes I'll tolerate it for about two weeks. Then I'll be calling my agent," he joked at the time (the couple had a much bigger age gap than you thought). But even then, Stewart didn't sound ready to hang up his acting hat just yet. "I see the little signs that will lead me there at some point," he said. "But I'm going to hang in as long as it makes sense."