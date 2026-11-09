Eve Plumb Vs. Maureen McCormick: The Brady Bunch Feud Took Decades To Mend

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Marcia and Jan Brady embodied the classic golden child vs. forgotten middle child dynamic, creating plenty of onscreen friction that helped move "The Brady Bunch" plot along. But the tension wasn't limited to the screen. In real life, Maureen McCormick and Eve Plumb were embroiled in a decades-long feud that hails all the way back to their time on set. It's unclear what, if anything, caused it, but their animosity was ubiquitous. "From day one with these two I have always been in the middle," Susan Olsen, who played the youngest Brady girl, told News.com.au in 2015.

Some have suggested that McCormick and Plumb were simply incompatible. "They've never liked each other," a source told Radar in 2010. But their relationship underwent a massive fallout in the aughts for reasons that are very much traceable. In 2007, news leaked that McCormick intended to reveal that she had an intimate romance with her onscreen sister in her 2008 autobiography, "Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice." Plumb was reportedly furious, and things became even more fraught between the two. While the memoir includes mentions of a kiss, McCormick argued that the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

Plumb, for her part, reportedly accused McCormick of purposefully overselling the anecdote to generate interest in her book. The damage had been done, regardless of what version of "The Brady Bunch" secret was actually printed. Even though Olsen was friends with both, she verified the story and showed sympathy for Plumb. "I do understand Eve's point of view," she told Fox News in 2009. "She got tired of Maureen gaining attention for herself by regurgitating the tiresome and false insinuations that they had a lesbian affair." Thankfully, they were able to move past it.