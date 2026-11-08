Downton Abbey: Here's What Lady Edith Looks Like In Real Life

Fans of the hit TV and film franchise "Downton Abbey" are used to seeing its stars in period clothing, with finger wave hairstyles, long embroidered dresses, and elaborate hats, among other things. Another characteristic of "Downton Abbey" and its characters is that the ladies tend to have more subdued makeup to fit the era, so don't expect to see Lady Mary Crawley, played by Michelle Dockery, with intense mascara and brightly rouged cheeks. This extends to all of the Crawley sisters, including Lady Edith Crawley, played by Dockery's real-life best friend Laura Carmichael.

"Downton Abbey" viewers know Edith as the middle child of the Crawley family, who often feels overshadowed by her sisters Mary and Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay). She has a rivalry of sorts with Mary, and she is often described as "Poor Edith" by loved ones who feel sorry for her amid her failed romantic endeavors over the years, which include a relationship with one of TV's most uncomfortable age gaps. In the end, she gets her happy ending, but not without some major hardship. Outside of the show, it's safe to say that Carmichael is quite different from her on-screen persona. The actor has a much brighter and more easygoing personality, and she frequently attends industry events in stunning outfits and glamorous makeup.

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For example, back in 2022, Carmichael stole the spotlight at the British Fashion Awards. She arrived at the event in a black velvet minidress with a long train in the back, three cutouts across the front, and statement poufy sleeves. Her hair was styled in subtle waves, and she wore chic makeup and sparkling jewelry. It's definitely not the type of outfit you would ever see Edith wearing.