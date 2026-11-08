Downton Abbey: Here's What Lady Edith Looks Like In Real Life
Fans of the hit TV and film franchise "Downton Abbey" are used to seeing its stars in period clothing, with finger wave hairstyles, long embroidered dresses, and elaborate hats, among other things. Another characteristic of "Downton Abbey" and its characters is that the ladies tend to have more subdued makeup to fit the era, so don't expect to see Lady Mary Crawley, played by Michelle Dockery, with intense mascara and brightly rouged cheeks. This extends to all of the Crawley sisters, including Lady Edith Crawley, played by Dockery's real-life best friend Laura Carmichael.
"Downton Abbey" viewers know Edith as the middle child of the Crawley family, who often feels overshadowed by her sisters Mary and Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay). She has a rivalry of sorts with Mary, and she is often described as "Poor Edith" by loved ones who feel sorry for her amid her failed romantic endeavors over the years, which include a relationship with one of TV's most uncomfortable age gaps. In the end, she gets her happy ending, but not without some major hardship. Outside of the show, it's safe to say that Carmichael is quite different from her on-screen persona. The actor has a much brighter and more easygoing personality, and she frequently attends industry events in stunning outfits and glamorous makeup.
For example, back in 2022, Carmichael stole the spotlight at the British Fashion Awards. She arrived at the event in a black velvet minidress with a long train in the back, three cutouts across the front, and statement poufy sleeves. Her hair was styled in subtle waves, and she wore chic makeup and sparkling jewelry. It's definitely not the type of outfit you would ever see Edith wearing.
Laura Carmichael found her own happy ending off screen
While Laura Carmichael's character Edith Crawley struggles to find love in "Downton Abbey," the actor actually found her partner easily — through the show. Carmichael met her now-husband, Michael Fox, thanks to "Downton Abbey," as the actor joined the series as footman Andrew Parker in 2014. On screen, the two actors' characters barely cross paths, and in fact, Fox's character marries another member of the staff, Daisy Mason (played by the gorgeous Sophie McShera). But behind the scenes, Carmichael and Fox formed a connection. The dating rumors started in 2016, and the two have kept their relationship quiet over the years.
The celebrity couple's love only grew when they welcomed a son named Luca in 2021, although most of the public didn't find out until the next year. Carmichael and Fox kept fans guessing about whether or not they tied the knot for a while longer, until they confirmed in 2025, while doing press for the movie "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," that they were officially married. During "Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale," a special program about making the film, Fox said, "I owe a lot to this show. I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show" (via E! News).
Actor Lesley Nicol, who played fan-favorite character Mrs. Patmore, added, referring to Fox and Carmichael, "What if someone said you're actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff." The celebrity couple seems to still be doing very well, and both Fox and Carmichael have continued working as actors. Carmichael has starred in "The Spanish Princess" and "The Secrets She Keeps," while Fox appeared in "The Runner" and "Teeth 'N' Smiles."