The Real Reason Jessica Simpson Threw Away Her Scale

As reported by Page Six, during an interview with "Today" show host Hoda Kotb, set to air on April 29, 2021, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson spoke candidly about her decision to trash the scale. And as you may recall, Simpson has been very open in the past about her weight struggles and the public scrutiny that came with those struggles.

"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time," confessed during an interview with People in March. "I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up," she added.

But the admission of tossing her scale is just one of a long list of that Simpson has recently come forth and shared this year. In March 2020, Simpson also took to Instagram to share how the past year has taken a toll on her well-being, even sharing the struggles she endured after being diagnosed with COVID-19. While describing 2020 as an "especially intense" year, Simpson noted, "We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome." Apparently that darn scale was just another obstacle in the successful business woman's way. Good for her!