The Real Reason Jessica Simpson Threw Away Her Scale
It appears that successful singer-turned-fashion mogul Jessica Simpson has unleashed her own inner Marie Kondo and resolved to clean house by getting rid of the possessions that no longer spark joy. Good riddance!
As reported by Page Six, Simpson recently told "Today" show host Hoda Kotb that she no longer owns a scale. "I threw it out," Simpson revealed. "I have no idea how much I weigh," she declared. "Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size." "I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me," Simpson continued.
But what prompted Simpson to trash the scale — an item that is often known for doing the exact opposite of bringing joy? And does she have any regrets about the seemingly knee-jerk decision? Keep reading after the jump to find out!
Jessica Simpson has endured her fair share of weight struggles in the past
As reported by Page Six, during an interview with "Today" show host Hoda Kotb, set to air on April 29, 2021, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson spoke candidly about her decision to trash the scale. And as you may recall, Simpson has been very open in the past about her weight struggles and the public scrutiny that came with those struggles.
"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time," confessed during an interview with People in March. "I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up," she added.
But the admission of tossing her scale is just one of a long list of that Simpson has recently come forth and shared this year. In March 2020, Simpson also took to Instagram to share how the past year has taken a toll on her well-being, even sharing the struggles she endured after being diagnosed with COVID-19. While describing 2020 as an "especially intense" year, Simpson noted, "We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome." Apparently that darn scale was just another obstacle in the successful business woman's way. Good for her!