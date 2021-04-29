Why Miley Cyrus Is Already In Hot Water Over Her Upcoming SNL Appearance

When "Saturday Night Live" announced Miley Cyrus would be appearing on the show in May 2021, they also revealed that Elon Musk would be joining her. "At first, it wasn't clear if this was legit ... or just a stunt/joke," TMZ noted, but it definitely turned out to be real. That's why Cyrus and Musk ended up in a Twitter exchange which some of her fans weren't too happy about.

The situation was sparked when someone shared an altered shot of Cyrus famously on her wrecking ball with Musk's face popped on top of hers. The Twitter user added, "Alright Elon just.... hear me out." Musk replied with possible enthusiasm, tweeting, "Might be something there haha." Cyrus then jumped in with a few spacey emojis and wrote, "@elonmusk I'm down if you are! ... #MileyAndMusk to the moon!"

As a result, the Daily Mail pointed out that "Cyrus was criticized by fans as she promoted her upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' appearance with Elon Musk — after he was accused of 'destroying the planet.'" "[U]gh bestie this is so f**kin gross," one person tweeted. Someone else added a defense and possible explanation, writing, "She has to promote the episode with him guys.....she has no choice. SNL is making her do it." Another replied to the star by writing, "Delete this we will pretend that we didn't see."

That certainly seems like a better option than letting an "SNL" performance destroy your career.