Halle Berry Has Something To Say About Her Oscars Look

The 2021 Academy Awards took place on April 25, and the show still has people buzzing. Like all awards shows, there were plenty of awkward moments during the ceremony, though this year were arguably even more than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the pandemic, celebrities still made their way out for the ceremony, and there was no disappointment when it came to fashion choices. Some stars, like Zendaya, Viola Davis, and Carey Mulligan knocked it out of the park with their looks, whereas others like Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern left fans feeling a little underwhelmed. All in all, however, it was a big night for fashion, and fans definitely had things to say about every style choice.

Now, enter Halle Berry. While Berry won an Academy Award herself back in 2001, she was at the 2021 ceremony as a presenter. As she was presenting, however, she debuted a very interesting look that immediately got fans buzzing — and now Berry herself has acknowledged all the buzz. Keep reading to see how she has responded!