Anne Heche Reveals New Details About Her Relationship With Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche are on the list of Hollywood's most iconic celebrity couples from the '90s as their high-profile relationship broke boundaries and paved the pay for other LGBTQ couples.

The pair, who dated from 1997 to 2000, met at a Vanity Fair Oscars party (per InStyle) — and it was basically love at first sight for the actor, who said she was immediately drawn to DeGeneres from across the room. "Our souls connect[ed], and there's a time when souls come together and they're just meant to be ... My soul was meant to be with hers and that's all that matters," Heche once told Oprah Winfrey.

The twosome, who announced their decision to part ways in 2000 after three and a half years together, was beloved by many, especially because it was hard not to love their coordinated outfits and matching cropped blonde haircuts. As it turns out, there's a backstory to their red carpet looks ... one that doesn't paint DeGeneres in the greatest light. Keep scrolling to read what Heche had to say about her ex.