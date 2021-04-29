The Real Reason Ja Rule Is Being Sued

Rapper Ja Rule hasn't been a fan favorite in recent years. If you haven't been living under a rock, you may remember the "Between Me & You" crooner was accused of scamming fans alongside Billy McFarland in the 2017 controversial Fyre Festival incident. According to the rapper, he claimed he was also duped in the situation and was later cleared of the $100 million class-action lawsuit, per The Guardian.

Unfortunately, the rapper has bigger fish to fry. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online in late April 2021, Ja Rule (born Jeffrey Atkins) and his wife Aisha Atkins are reportedly being sued by the IRS for refusing to pay $3 million in federal taxes. As outlined in the documents, the couple allegedly owes a jaw-dropping amount of $3,139,237.76 to the agency. The debt is accumulated and owed between the years 2005-2010 and 2012-2017.

The IRS claims that Ja Rule has refused to pay, despite the agency's numerous demands to do so. This isn't Ja Rule's first time running into trouble with the IRS. Read on to get a closer look at the New York native's history with the agency in previous years.