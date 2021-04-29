Tom Brady Has Something To Say To His Ex Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady and ex Bridget Moynahan had what can be best described as an (initially) icy and awkward post-breakup relationship. Per Us Weekly, after the pair called off their longterm relationship in 2006, Brady picked up almost immediately with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Matters complicated for all three when Moynahan announced, two months into Brady dating Bundchen, that she was pregnant with Brady's first child, Jack. "In the beginning you're living this romantic fantasy," Bündchen recalled to Vanity Fair in 2009. "You're thinking, 'this can't be true, it's so good!' And then, Whoops — wake-up call!" The same profile revealed that the Brazilian beauty and Moynahan had yet to meet more than two years after the latter gave birth to her son with Brady in 2007.

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me," Moynahan told Harper's Bazaar in 2008 about that period of her life. "But I got so much out of that... I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."

The two exes and co-parents seem to be faring better in 2021. Read on for Brady's message to Moynahan on Instagram for her milestone 50th birthday.