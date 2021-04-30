The Tragic Death Of Johnny Crawford

Johnny Crawford, best known for his role as Mark McCain, the son of Chuck Connors' Civil War vet character on the late '50s, early '60s TV show, "The Rifleman," died on April 29, 2021. He was 75 years old at the time of his death, according to Variety. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019, and later struggled with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The Johnny Crawford Legacy website posted a tribute in honor of the late actor: "It is with great sadness and heaviness of heart that the Johnny Crawford Legacy team announce the passing of Johnny Crawford."

Crawford was only 13 years old when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Dramatic Series at the 1959 Emmy Awards, per Variety. If that's not impressive enough, he was also one of the original Mouseketeers on the inaugural season of ABC's "The Mickey Mouse Club."

Crawford burst into TV with appearances in "The Lone Ranger," "Cavalcade of America" and "The Count of Monte Cristo." He also lent his talents in "Rawhide," "Hawaii Five-O" and "The Big Valley." The late actor dabbled in film and TV over the years and even starred as Prince Ignatius in the "William Tell" series. His last credit was the 2019 movie "The Marshal," per IMDb.

Hollywood lost a legend, but Crawford's legacy will live on for generations. Keep reading for everything we know at this point.