Dog The Bounty Hunter Makes A Startling Admission About His Family

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and references to drug use.

Duane Chapman, better known to the world as Dog the Bounty Hunter, made a name for himself as a bounty hunter who chased down fugitives who "had broken the terms of their bail agreements," per The New York Times. He, along with his family, brought viewers along for the ride as they pursued those who had skipped bail. "Dog the Bounty Hunter" ran for eight seasons and "spurred what was called a wave of 'redneck reality,'" paving the way for other shows like "Duck Dynasty" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." But Dog's successes came at a cost. He has faced 18 robbery convictions and is now, in his words, broke. "Years of medical bills and being the patriarch of a sprawling family took a heavy toll," The New York Times wrote. (Dog's wife, Beth Chapman, died from throat cancer in 2019, and Dog himself has documented issues with blood clots).

But those aren't the only struggles Dog has had to deal with. His mother died in 1995, and he used crack cocaine before he started dating Beth. Prior to that, he spent time in jail, having been convicted as an accessory to murder, reported The New York Times. But his struggles started even younger — Dog shared on "The Dr. Oz Show," via People, that his father beat him "daily" when he was growing up.

