What's Really Going On With Lester Holt And Tom Llamas?

Tom Llamas used to be the host of "ABC World News Tonight" on weekends but has scored a new gig as senior national correspondent for NBC News and will also anchor a primetime newscast for their streaming service "NBC News Now," according to Page Six. His arrival at NBC comes during a busy time at ABC, thanks to the departure of "Good Morning America" senior executive producer Michael Corn and two senior communications staffers.

According to Deadline, Llamas will contribute to "Today," "NBC Nightly News," and breaking news and event coverage. NBC News executive Noah Oppenheim said to Deadline that "Tom brings with him more than two decades of experience tenaciously covering the news across multiple platforms and for many different audiences."

But now that Llamas is on Lester Holt's turf at NBC, there seems to be a rivalry brewing between the two high-profile news personalities. Keep reading for more details.