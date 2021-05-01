The Latest Update On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship

TMZ has confirmed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have indeed been hanging out together, but the outlet reports that the two are "strictly friends." The site goes on to point out that Lopez is known for keeping in touch with her exes, and that her relationship with Affleck in 2021 isn't exactly new. "They've been friends for a long time following their difficult breakup," TMZ reports, adding that Lopez has also been spotted with Alex Rodriguez since they decided to end their engagement.

Interestingly, the status of JLo's friendly relationship with Affleck was recently highlighted when he participated in a bit of a Q&A about his ex for her feature in InStyle magazine. Affleck had glowing things to say about JLo, including that "she remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business." Of course, he wasn't the only ex of Lopez's to participate in the interview. Her ex-husband Marc Anthony also had very kind words to share about the mother of two of his children.

And so, while anything is possible, as TMZ reports, there hasn't been anything romantic between Affleck and Lopez thus far. Could that change? Only time will tell.