What Did Kelly Ripa Receive From Mark Consuelos On Their Anniversary?

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 1. The two actors met and fell in love while working together on "All My Children" back in the 90s, and ended up eloping to Las Vegas, exchanging vows at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, according to Entertainment Tonight. Flash forward to 2021, and Ripa and Consuelos found themselves celebrating their "silver anniversary," each marking the special day in a sentimental Instagram post. Ripa shared a collage of some of her favorite pics with her hubby, adding the caption "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality." She inserted five red heart emoji before adding "(wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25)," and "#silver."

Meanwhile, Consuelos also took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy anniversary. The "Riverdale" actor created a collage set to Stevie Wonder's "As." Consuelos used some of the lyrics of the song in his caption, writing "'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always.' Happy 25th." He also gave Ripa a very sweet, thoughtful present, which she called "the best gift ever" when she shared photos of it with her Instagram followers. Read on to find out what Consuelos bought Ripa for their anniversary.