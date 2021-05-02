What Did Kelly Ripa Receive From Mark Consuelos On Their Anniversary?
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 1. The two actors met and fell in love while working together on "All My Children" back in the 90s, and ended up eloping to Las Vegas, exchanging vows at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, according to Entertainment Tonight. Flash forward to 2021, and Ripa and Consuelos found themselves celebrating their "silver anniversary," each marking the special day in a sentimental Instagram post. Ripa shared a collage of some of her favorite pics with her hubby, adding the caption "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality." She inserted five red heart emoji before adding "(wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25)," and "#silver."
Meanwhile, Consuelos also took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy anniversary. The "Riverdale" actor created a collage set to Stevie Wonder's "As." Consuelos used some of the lyrics of the song in his caption, writing "'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always.' Happy 25th." He also gave Ripa a very sweet, thoughtful present, which she called "the best gift ever" when she shared photos of it with her Instagram followers. Read on to find out what Consuelos bought Ripa for their anniversary.
Kelly Ripa's anniversary gift from husband Mark Consuelos was super sweet
Mark Consuelos put some extra thought into the gift he picked up for Kelly Ripa for their 25th wedding anniversary. He had a photo album made that featured some of the couple's favorite memories through the years, including a photo of each of their three children when they were born. Ripa shared some photos that she took of the album on her Instagram Stories. The thoughtful gift highlighted 25 different places that Ripa and Consuelos shared some of their happiest memories.
One of the photos that Ripa included in her Instagram Stories was of the hand-written note that Consuelos put on an inside page. "Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me – and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark," the sweet note read. Ripa added the loudly crying face emoji to the pic, clearly moved by her husband's sweet message. Aww!