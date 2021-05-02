The Real Reason Mitt Romney Was Booed Publicly

At the Utah Republican Convention on May 2, 2021, party delegates loudly booed Utah U.S. Senator Mitt Romney as he tried to speak on stage, according to The Guardian. They also called the former presidential candidate and governor a "traitor" to the party and a "communist." Romney responded, "Aren't you embarrassed?" Per the Salt Lake City Tribune, he continued, "You can boo all you like ... I'm a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president's character issues."

Romney received this response because he broke rank with other Republicans to vote to convict former President Donald Trump in the failed 2020 and 2021 impeachment trials. And it seems like Utah delegates of the party are still holding that against the senator. During the convention, they voted on delegate Don Guymon's motion to censure Romney, which failed narrowly by a 798-711 vote, per The Guardian. Guymon told the publication that Romney's impeachment trial votes against Trump "hurt the constitution and hurt the party" and "emboldened Democrats."