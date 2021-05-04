Why Deadliest Catch Season 17 Is The Toughest Season Sig Hansen Ever Faced - Exclusive

With insight borne from his decades spent at sea, Sig Hansen, captain of the F/V Northwestern and original cast member of "Deadliest Catch," has determined that the only certainty in commercial fishing is the simple fact of uncertainty. "That's the thing about fishing," Hansen told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview. "You can't take it for granted. You can't expect everything to go smoothly."

"Deadliest Catch" is no stranger to adversity, or even tragedy. However, as the Discovery Channel hit entered its 17th season, Hansen and his fellow crab boat captains were confronted with a new wrinkle to the same old handful of dangerous unknowns: attempting to operate, thrive, or simply survive with the specter of COVID-19 blanketing their every personal and professional move.

Add into the pandemic fallout Hansen's pitch for a tenuous alliance amongst the captains, some of the wildest, coldest fishing conditions the fleet had yet encountered, and the inevitabilities of onboard mechanical snafus — a "calamity," as Hansen described what went down on the deck of the Northwestern — and there was a whole lot to navigate on the latest, epic season of "Deadliest Catch."