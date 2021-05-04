Britney Spears Can't Stop Speaking Out About The Documentaries Surrounding Her Life

Britney Spears took to Instagram on May 3 to share her feelings on the documentaries that have been released about her life. This marks the second time that Spears spoke directly about one of these docs, the first being "Framing Britney Spears" which was released on February 5, and the other released by BBC on May 1 titled "The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship." Although there has almost always been a solid interest in Spears' life, many have become more curious about her since she decided to step away from the spotlight back in 2019. "I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," Spears wrote on Instagram at the time. She told her fans that she wanted to spend time with her family after her father, Jamie Spears, had fallen ill.

Since that time, Spears' social media activity has become fairly frequent, and several of her posts have been called "bizarre" on numerous occasions by various media outlets. Whether she's dancing in her living room, or posting Q&A's, Spears has sparked more concern over curiosity as of late, especially when it comes to her Instagram captions. Her upload on May 3 was no different. Keep reading to find out what she posted.