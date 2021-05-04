Mark Wahlberg's Extreme Body Transformation Isn't What You Think

Mark Wahlberg is almost as famous for his seriously ripped physique as he is for his acting skills. The "Ted" star hasn't exactly been shy about showing off his body over the years, regularly dazzling fans with his toned muscles in his acting roles as well as showing off his tough workouts on social media.

Wahlberg is so dedicated to keeping his body in tip-top shape that he's confessed to working out multiple times a day at some, frankly, pretty crazy hours. In September 2018, he shared an insightful Instagram Story that revealed his typical day-to-day schedule, beginning with a 2:30am wakeup call (per Elle). He revealed that he would get into his first workout between 3:40 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. before hitting "cryo chamber recovery" at 9:30 a.m. Wahlberg would then go about his day (which included a round of golf and the school run) before getting in another hour-long workout in at 4 p.m.

With so many hours a week dedicated to keeping his body in shape, it's no wonder that many fans were shocked to see Wahlberg looking drastically different on social media. Read on for all the details and to see this shocking transformation.