Mark Wahlberg's Extreme Body Transformation Isn't What You Think
Mark Wahlberg is almost as famous for his seriously ripped physique as he is for his acting skills. The "Ted" star hasn't exactly been shy about showing off his body over the years, regularly dazzling fans with his toned muscles in his acting roles as well as showing off his tough workouts on social media.
Wahlberg is so dedicated to keeping his body in tip-top shape that he's confessed to working out multiple times a day at some, frankly, pretty crazy hours. In September 2018, he shared an insightful Instagram Story that revealed his typical day-to-day schedule, beginning with a 2:30am wakeup call (per Elle). He revealed that he would get into his first workout between 3:40 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. before hitting "cryo chamber recovery" at 9:30 a.m. Wahlberg would then go about his day (which included a round of golf and the school run) before getting in another hour-long workout in at 4 p.m.
With so many hours a week dedicated to keeping his body in shape, it's no wonder that many fans were shocked to see Wahlberg looking drastically different on social media. Read on for all the details and to see this shocking transformation.
Why Mark Wahlberg had to gain 30 pounds
On May 3, Mark Wahlberg posted side by side photos on Instagram that showed him that day next to a snap taken three weeks earlier. The older snap had him looking seriously ripped with toned arms and abs as he tensed his muscles and gritted his teeth, while the other showed him in bed with a softer middle. "From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking," he wrote in the caption.
But the actor's transformation may not be exactly what fans think. It turns out Wahlberg hasn't given up on his regimented workout routine and indulged in more food without reason, as it's all for a role. According to Independent, Wahlberg gained weight to play a boxer-turned-priest in the upcoming movie, "Father Stu."
The actor revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in early April that he needed to start off buff, then gain 30 pounds in six weeks. "After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film," he said. Wahlberg admitted the team wanted him to gain the weight in the most "healthy" way possible, but quipped, "I'm like, 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight!'"
But one thing's for sure, 30 pounds up or 30 pounds down, there's no doubting Wahlberg still looks great.