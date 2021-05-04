Queen Elizabeth Just Launched Her Own Beer Brand. Here's What We Know
After several weeks of mourning, Queen Elizabeth is getting back to business — and some of her new ventures are even a bit surprising! The queen laid low for most of April after announcing the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, and his funeral took place the following week on April 17.
The queen made a public appearance at the service, but has otherwise been privately mourning her husband's death. On April 21, the queen celebrated her 95th birthday. However, the typically-extravagant affair was more low-key, with the queen thanking people for their well wishes in a Twitter statement while acknowledging that the family was still "in a period of great sadness."
The queen has slowly but surely gotten back to her royal duties while also paying tribute to big milestones in her family, like Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10-year anniversary and Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday. Now, the queen is bouncing back with a very spirited and slightly unexpected venture.
Queen Elizabeth has signed off on two types of beers
If you've ever dreamt of drinking a beer with Queen Elizabeth's stamp of approval, you're in luck as she's launching her own brand of beer! According to People, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the queen has signed off on "the sale of a range of beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk." The beer will apparently come in two varieties, with one being a "traditional English 'bitter'" and the other being a strong Golden IPA. Each bottle will have a different design. One will feature a hare, while the other will feature a pheasant on the label.
Per Buckingham Palace, the beers are brewed with plants from the queen's Sandringham Estate, particularly organic Laureate Spring barley. "The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for Pheasants, Hares, Owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats," the labels will read. Of course, the queen has also made other ventures in the alcohol business. As People noted, she also has a line of gin, which is made in a distillery on Sandringham Estate grounds and is sold in the gift shop.
As of this writing, there's no official word on when the queen's beer brand will officially launch, but now that she has signed off, it seems safe to say that they'll be available very soon!