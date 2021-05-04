Queen Elizabeth Just Launched Her Own Beer Brand. Here's What We Know

After several weeks of mourning, Queen Elizabeth is getting back to business — and some of her new ventures are even a bit surprising! The queen laid low for most of April after announcing the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, and his funeral took place the following week on April 17.

The queen made a public appearance at the service, but has otherwise been privately mourning her husband's death. On April 21, the queen celebrated her 95th birthday. However, the typically-extravagant affair was more low-key, with the queen thanking people for their well wishes in a Twitter statement while acknowledging that the family was still "in a period of great sadness."

The queen has slowly but surely gotten back to her royal duties while also paying tribute to big milestones in her family, like Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10-year anniversary and Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday. Now, the queen is bouncing back with a very spirited and slightly unexpected venture.

