Luke Bryan Shut Down This Rumor About Him And Maren Morris

Of all places for country superstar Luke Bryan to hear a truly crazy rumor about him, he probably never thought it would be from his own mother. Furthermore, you wouldn't think your own mom would believe such an outlandish claim. Bryan shared this truly ridiculous moment on the May 4 episode of "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

Before we dive into the rumor, we will reiterate that Luke Bryan has been married to Caroline Boyer Bryan since 2006. Back in a February 2021 with People, Bryan reflected on the long relationship he has with his college sweetheart turned wife, saying the key to making their marriage, saying, "It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about. But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed ... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff."

Maren Morris is also happily married to fellow country music star Ryan Hurd. They met in 2013, started dating in 2015, and married in 2018. The Morris-Hurd household welcomed their first son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, in March 2020, per People.

Now, what's this rumor and why did his mom believe it was true?