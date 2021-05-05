Carole Baskin's New Business Venture Is Raising Eyebrows

Taking to Twitter on May 4, Big Cat Rescue announced the launch of $CAT, Baskin's very own crypto currency (or as the press release says, "purr-ency"). According to its Rally profile, $CAT can be used to gain "elite access to LIVE walkabouts and conversations with Carole Baskin and her crew of big cat lovers and keepers, discounts and first access to new merchandise and activities," and more. NFTs are also expected to launch later this month.

Baskin also explained the new launch via the same press release. "I'm investigating crypto currencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up," she said. "I like the idea of putting the power of money in the hands of the people, rather than banks and governments."

She continued, "Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats and to reap the benefits of being our most forward thinking partners in creating a world where all wild cats live free."

Well, it looks like fans are here for the new "purr-ency", as it currently counts over 300 supporters, nearly 900 transactions, and a total support volume of more than $300,000 (via Rally).