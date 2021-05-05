How Angelina Jolie Says She Deals With Personal Pain

The following article references allegations of domestic abuse.

Angelina Jolie's career as a director slowed down for a while following her 2016 divorce from Brad Pitt, but she's continued to work in front of the camera. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in May 2021 about her HBO Max feature "Those Who Wish Me Dead," Jolie prioritized acting gigs over directing jobs after "a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years." She told the outlet that she wanted to "be home more," and acting in movies made that possible.

Although her legal battles with Pitt wage on as new abuse allegations were brought forth by Jolie in court documents obtained by The Blast in March 2021, the mother of six appears tighter than ever with her children. After seeing oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt off to Yonsei University in South Korea in 2019 — a moment that made Jolie emit, as she admitted to ET, an "embarrass-your-children ugly cry" — she told Extra in May 2021 that her children have sweetly nailed Mother's Day celebrations. "I don't plan anything... and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," Jolie shared.

In addition to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Eternals," Jolie's 2021 slate includes the Taylor Sheridan-helmed "Those Who Wish Me Dead." Read the ways in which Jolie told ET she related to her character's traumas and the important lesson she imparts to her children.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.