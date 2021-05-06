Who Is YouTube Star Nikki Phillippi?

On May 4, 2021, Nikki Phillippi took to Instagram to share that she had decided to put down her 9-year-old dog Bowser after he bit her son, Logan.

"Bowser had an aggressive side that reared it's ugly head a few times over the years... and recently he bit Logan....after a lot of counsel, we decided it was time for Bowser to pass peacefully on. I know a lot of you will be shocked to hear this... my brain is still shocked," she wrote, adding, "We didn't want to make this decision...as I'm sure you can imagine. I'm not kidding when I say this was one of the saddest days of my life. That being said, I'm so grateful we got to hold him and kiss him in our home while he passed."

Since the YouTuber's announcement, Nikki received a lot of backlash on social media. "This is some weird narcissistic pity party bulls**t...you didn't have to grieve...you literally made the decision to do it instead of find a better home for him," one user tweeted. "The post about your dog made [me] physically ill. Please don't ever have a pet again. You don't deserve it. I'm unsubscribing in every platform you have. You make me sick," another person shared.

Nikki shared a YouTube video of her and her husband, Dan, explaining their reason for euthanizing their pet on the same day, but made sure to turn the comments off the upload.