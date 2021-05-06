Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Sexuality
Bebe Rexha has been vocal about being a member of the LGBTQ community and continues to embrace her sexuality.
In 2018, the singer teamed up with British singers Rita Ora and Charli XCX and rapper Cardi B for the single "Girls." As previously reported by The Guardian, the song was heavily criticized for its lyrical content about same-sex relationships and was slammed by fellow musicians Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani. Ora apologized to those who were offended, even though she admitted to having relationships with both men and women.
Rexha, on the other hand, didn't say sorry and told Health in January 2020 the reason why. "You shouldn't just come at me because I look like I'm a girly girl and be like, 'How dare you make fun of lesbians or bi girls?' You don't know what my background is or what I've done or who I've made love to or what I consider myself," she said, adding, "I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find 'the one,' I can't just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me — and I don't care if that's a boy or a girl."
In a May 2021 interview with Gay Times, Rexha opened up more about her fluid sexuality. Keep reading to find out what she said.
Bebe Rexha admits to dating famous women before
In a 2021 interview with Gay Times, Bebe Rexha revealed more about her fluid sexuality to the outlet. "What I believe about sexuality is this: it's a scale," she said, adding, "Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I'm not naming them. Even though people would be living for it — no!"
"Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes," the New York-born star continued. "But right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy." As previously reported by the Daily Mail, the "Meant To Be" hitmaker is currently dating filmmaker Keyan Safyari. Rexha expressed that she is attracted to those who "inspire her," while explaining that, "when I'm in a relationship with a girl, it's just too emotional. The power... I personally cannot deal with that."
"It's just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don't like boxes, as you can tell with my music," she revealed, after understanding why others might want to give themselves a label.