Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Bebe Rexha has been vocal about being a member of the LGBTQ community and continues to embrace her sexuality.

In 2018, the singer teamed up with British singers Rita Ora and Charli XCX and rapper Cardi B for the single "Girls." As previously reported by The Guardian, the song was heavily criticized for its lyrical content about same-sex relationships and was slammed by fellow musicians Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani. Ora apologized to those who were offended, even though she admitted to having relationships with both men and women.

Rexha, on the other hand, didn't say sorry and told Health in January 2020 the reason why. "You shouldn't just come at me because I look like I'm a girly girl and be like, 'How dare you make fun of lesbians or bi girls?' You don't know what my background is or what I've done or who I've made love to or what I consider myself," she said, adding, "I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find 'the one,' I can't just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me — and I don't care if that's a boy or a girl."

In a May 2021 interview with Gay Times, Rexha opened up more about her fluid sexuality. Keep reading to find out what she said.