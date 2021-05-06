Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Has A Surprising Job

Although Joseph Baena had previously established himself as a muscle man, the Schwarzenegger son took to Instagram on May 3 to announce his new endeavor. "Not your average realtor!" the fitness fanatic wrote on a photo posing in front of a modern home. "Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate."

Shedding some light on his new gig, he said he's "Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties, but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!" The young businessman tried to get the word out and drum up some potential buyers, adding, "I'll be primarily based in West LA and Silicon Beach, so if you're buying, selling or need help shoot me a DM. Your support means the world-tag someone who needs a home."

Of course, Baena's followers took to the comments to congratulate him on his new job. "Imagine having Terminator Jr selling you a home. Nice. Good luck on this new journey," one person joked. "[Ide] buy a house off you just to get to meet your dad," another wrote. Now that could be a great sales tactic!