Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Has A Surprising Job
It looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is following in his dad's footsteps when it comes to having a multidimensional career. The boy was at the center of controversy one decade prior when it was revealed the actor fathered a child with his former family housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, per Page Six. The revelation likely led to Schwarzenegger's split from longtime wife, Maria Shriver, with whom he shares four more children.
However, Baena seems to be rewriting his story as he embarks on his latest endeavor. Despite previously boasting about his career as a bodybuilder, and often showing off his uncanny resemblance to his dad's bodybuilding days, he appears to be making a big pivot. Since his father seamlessly slipped into the role of California state governor after being known around the world as "The Terminator," we bet Baena will have no problem making the transition. Keep scrolling to see Baena's latest career move.
Joseph Baena is the next big-shot broker
Although Joseph Baena had previously established himself as a muscle man, the Schwarzenegger son took to Instagram on May 3 to announce his new endeavor. "Not your average realtor!" the fitness fanatic wrote on a photo posing in front of a modern home. "Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate."
Shedding some light on his new gig, he said he's "Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties, but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!" The young businessman tried to get the word out and drum up some potential buyers, adding, "I'll be primarily based in West LA and Silicon Beach, so if you're buying, selling or need help shoot me a DM. Your support means the world-tag someone who needs a home."
Of course, Baena's followers took to the comments to congratulate him on his new job. "Imagine having Terminator Jr selling you a home. Nice. Good luck on this new journey," one person joked. "[Ide] buy a house off you just to get to meet your dad," another wrote. Now that could be a great sales tactic!