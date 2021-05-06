Fans React To 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off Show's First Look

HBO's "House of the Dragon" first-look photos elicited fan responses both entertaining and emotional. An optimistic fan tweeted, "Hopefully the inclusion of Paddy Considine [who plays King Viserys, the Lord of Westeros] will ensure the Game of Thrones spin off will be good." Others had words to say about stars Matt Smith (as the king's younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen) and Emma d'Arcy (King Viserys' oldest child) grimacing while both rocking white-blond wigs much like the one Emilia Clarke immortalized in the original series. "Let the great wig discourse begin," YouTuber Joe Magician quipped. "HBO said let's see these ratings before we give y'all the budget on wigs," another wig-commenter jokingly tweeted.

Though the show closely follows Daenerys' family 300 years in the past, one tweeter was more impressed by the preview photo of Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower and Steve Toussaint's Lord Corlys Velaryon (aka "The Sea Snake"). "Outselling the targaryens on their own show," she barbed.

Residual bitterness from the original show's lackluster finale still wafted among the Twittersphere. The Ringer's Alison Herman mused that perhaps Smith, a huge star of the small screen, had outgrown a prequel to "Game of Thrones." "matt smith is too famous for this." Herman tweeted. Still, the nature of curiosity seems to ensure even naysayers will check out "House of the Dragon" when it premieres in 2022.