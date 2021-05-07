The Fun Way Kate Middleton Is Promoting Her New Book

Kate Middleton has been quite the busy bee lately, promoting her new book, "Hold Still." The Duchess of Cambridge's charity book was released on May 7. "Hold Still" is a picture book that documents the COVID lockdown in Britain. "When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal," Kate wrote in the book's foreword, according to Us Weekly.

The Duchess of Cambridge previously said that she wanted the book to "showcase the experiences and emotions" that the people of Britain had during the lockdown, according to Us Weekly. Some of the proceeds from the book will be donated to the mental health organization Mind Charity and the rest will go to the National Portrait Gallery. To mark the book's release, Kate visited the National Portrait Gallery and The Royal Hospital of London, according to People magazine. She also had a bit of fun while promoting the new book. Keep reading to find out what Kate has been doing.