The One Kardashian Who Was Against Ending Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Kardashians broke the hearts of fans around the world in September 2020 when they announced they would be ending their 15-year-old reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Kim Kardashian West was the first to take to social media and announce the news, sharing how she is "beyond grateful" to fans of the show for helping get her career to where it is today. She gave a special shoutout to Ryan Seacrest (the show's executive producer) for "believing" in their family.

On the 20th and final season of "KUWTK," the reality stars did what they always do when it comes to making family decisions ... they filmed it. In a May 6 episode of the series, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian sit down with mother Kris Jenner in a private meeting (which they filmed on their own phones) to discuss ending "KUWTK" before breaking the news to the crew. "We all have to be on the same page and be really happy and peaceful and okay with the decision because it's a huge, huge decision," the matriarch began during the episode, according to People. "They're expecting an answer and we can't really go backwards."

Although the outcome of the meeting had already been revealed to the public before the episode's air date, what was revealed in the series was that every member of the Kardashian household wasn't exactly "on the same page." Here's the family member who didn't want to end the show.