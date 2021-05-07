How Kylie Jenner Really Meets Her Body Goals
Kylie Jenner, like her sisters, likes to pose for photos in her bikini and lingerie. While some might think she keeps a strict diet, it doesn't seem like she limits what she eats. There's always room for a little indulgent treat, which makes us wonder: just how does Kylie Jenner do it?
Part of it is genetics, of course. All of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have world-famous silhouettes. Kylie works out, of course, but she's also a makeup mogul running Kylie Cosmetics, which is a full-time job. She's mom to three-year-old Stormi, which is an additional full-time job that keeps her very busy. And, up until recently, she also had her job on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Where does Kylie find the time to work out?
Ironically, Kylie is the sister we least associate with working out. Remember that episode of "KUWTK" when Kylie bailed on a workout with Khloe Kardashian, saying she hated to exercise? In the episode, Khloe explained (via Grazia), "Kylie doesn't really work out."
That was then and this is now, however, and Kylie appears to have committed to diet and exercise this spring, posting a bunch of photos of herself working out on her Instagram. According to E!, Kylie is determined "to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer" and she's sharing just what goes into her exercise routine. Here's what we know.
She works oh so hard for her body
On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Kylie Jenner shared a video of herself on a treadmill saying, "2nd workout starting, let's gooooo!," per Daily Mail. She posted the clip around noon, and her first workout of the day is at 7 am. Kylie works out twice a day to meet her goals and still be able to enjoy treats like an affogato — hot espresso over vanilla gelato.
Kylie isn't working out with a personal trainer. Instead, she's running 3.5 miles around her neighborhood, per Eat This Not That. Kylie also prefers to work out at home instead of in a gym, and she does a routine of ab work, squats, and lunges, among other exercises, per Harper's Bazaar.
The reality star has also revamped her diet. As she revealed in an Instagram Story in March, she's ditched meat for a plant-based vegan diet. Kylie posted a picture of her dinner of broccoli, quinoa, and sweet potato, and captioned it, "Really trying to not eat meat rn so here's my little dinner," per Eat This Not That.
Kylie also tries to avoid eating late at night. "I avoid late-night cravings because I lock myself in my bedroom and I turn on my TV, I get really comfortable, and I pre-slice an apple by my bed," she said in her interview with Harper's Bazaar. "Since I'm really comfortable, I'll be too lazy, probably, to go down to the kitchen, so my only choice is this apple."