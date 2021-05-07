How Kylie Jenner Really Meets Her Body Goals

Kylie Jenner, like her sisters, likes to pose for photos in her bikini and lingerie. While some might think she keeps a strict diet, it doesn't seem like she limits what she eats. There's always room for a little indulgent treat, which makes us wonder: just how does Kylie Jenner do it?

Part of it is genetics, of course. All of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have world-famous silhouettes. Kylie works out, of course, but she's also a makeup mogul running Kylie Cosmetics, which is a full-time job. She's mom to three-year-old Stormi, which is an additional full-time job that keeps her very busy. And, up until recently, she also had her job on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Where does Kylie find the time to work out?

Ironically, Kylie is the sister we least associate with working out. Remember that episode of "KUWTK" when Kylie bailed on a workout with Khloe Kardashian, saying she hated to exercise? In the episode, Khloe explained (via Grazia), "Kylie doesn't really work out."

That was then and this is now, however, and Kylie appears to have committed to diet and exercise this spring, posting a bunch of photos of herself working out on her Instagram. According to E!, Kylie is determined "to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer" and she's sharing just what goes into her exercise routine. Here's what we know.