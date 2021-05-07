Why You Won't See Giuliana Rancic On The Red Carpet Anymore

Giuliana Rancic has been a red carpet staple on E! for 20 years. She joined E!'s network as a reporter for E! News in 2002. Three years later, she was promoted to anchor, and she's been dishing all things fashion and entertainment at red carpet events ever since. On Friday, May 7, 2021, she announced that she'd be stepping "...out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," per her Instagram.

Rancic has shared co-hosting duties with a number of people over the years including, Ryan Seacrest, Terrence J, and Jason Kennedy, per E! Rancic has also hosted "Fashion Police," and "Live From the Red Carpet" for the last three years. She also co-hosts the red carpet coverage for the Golden Globes and Academy Awards for E! News. Giuliana and her husband, Bill Rancic, also starred in "Giuliana and Bill" on E! from 2009 to 2014. And Rancic took home the 2014 Daytime Emmy Award for Fan Favorite, per E!

Rancic has stepped away from hosting/anchor duties once before, in 2015. She continued to host "Fashion Police" during her years away from the red carpet and returned to her anchor position in 2018, per E! But this time, don't expect her to boomerang back into her Louboutins for red-carpet coverage. She's got plans... keep reading to find out what they are!