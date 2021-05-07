Why You Won't See Giuliana Rancic On The Red Carpet Anymore
Giuliana Rancic has been a red carpet staple on E! for 20 years. She joined E!'s network as a reporter for E! News in 2002. Three years later, she was promoted to anchor, and she's been dishing all things fashion and entertainment at red carpet events ever since. On Friday, May 7, 2021, she announced that she'd be stepping "...out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," per her Instagram.
Rancic has shared co-hosting duties with a number of people over the years including, Ryan Seacrest, Terrence J, and Jason Kennedy, per E! Rancic has also hosted "Fashion Police," and "Live From the Red Carpet" for the last three years. She also co-hosts the red carpet coverage for the Golden Globes and Academy Awards for E! News. Giuliana and her husband, Bill Rancic, also starred in "Giuliana and Bill" on E! from 2009 to 2014. And Rancic took home the 2014 Daytime Emmy Award for Fan Favorite, per E!
Rancic has stepped away from hosting/anchor duties once before, in 2015. She continued to host "Fashion Police" during her years away from the red carpet and returned to her anchor position in 2018, per E! But this time, don't expect her to boomerang back into her Louboutins for red-carpet coverage. She's got plans... keep reading to find out what they are!
Giuliana Rancic has a new gig lined up
Giuliana Rancic didn't rise to the top of her field without being a go-getter, and her next chapter should be as dynamic as her first. On Friday, May 7, 2021, Rancic posted on her Instagram account, writing, "One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life."
Rancic went on to thank her E! coworkers, saying her time as a red carpet host "has truly been a highlight of my career and life. To my production team throughout the years, you are all simply the best. We have made some beautiful memories together that I will always carry with me." She closed her post out thanking her viewers for watching and supporting her and invited them along on her new journey.
Fans congratulated the longtime red carpet host on the news, too. "Crying over the fact @GiulianaRancic is leaving E! Red carpet but excited for what's next!" one person tweeted. "We gonna miss you Giuliana," another person wrote. And E! News issued a statement saying the network will "look forward to collaborating with Giuliana in the future." We can't wait to see what the red carpet icon does next!