The Tragic Death Of Tawny Kitaen

On Friday, May 7, actor and music video icon Tawny Kitaen died at age 59, according to a press release from the Orange County Coroner's office on May 8. The announcement stated that Kitaen died in her Newport Beach, California home, but did not list a cause of death. The only details available were a brief "injury description," which was listed as "residential death." Kitaen's reps have not made a statement yet, but model and actor Carrie Stevens confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote in a tweet, "It's true. I don't [blame] people for not wanting to believe it.... but it is fact. Let her family give the official statement. They deserve that respect. RIP to a legend."

Kitaen was famous for the 1984 movie "Bachelor Party," in which she starred alongside Tom Hanks, and her iconic roles in music videos for the band Whitesnake, for which she became an '80s sex symbol. Per Variety, she was married to the band's lead singer, David Coverdale, from 1989 to 1991. Then she had a turbulent marriage to baseball player Chuck Finley from 1997 until 2002. They had two children together. The coroner's office listed her death under her married name, "Tawny Kitaen Finley."

Along with that fame also came some rough patches for the '80s icon.