Michelle Obama Announces Family Dog Bo's Death With Heartfelt Tribute

When Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, he told his daughters, Sasha and Malia, in his victory speech that he'd make good on his promise to get them a puppy after the election. That dog wound up being Bo, a Portuguese Water dog who the Obamas adopted in April 2009, according to the Obama Foundation. And by 2013, Bo got a little sister when the family adopted Sunny, a female pup of the same breed.

Unfortunately, former first lady Michelle Obama announced in a May 8 Instagram that the family said goodbye to "our best friend." In a heartfelt post filled with photos of the dog and the Obamas, Michelle paid tribute to the pup, who had cancer and died that afternoon. "At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls," Michelle wrote in the Instagram post. "We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us."

And what the dog meant to the family was far more than they anticipated.