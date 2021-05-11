Why Michelle Obama Is Nervous About Malia Graduating From College
The world watched the Obamas' two daughters not only attend school, but go off to college — and now we'll witness Malia Obama's graduation from afar. Anyone else feeling old? Michelle Obama opened up on CBS' "This Morning" about how "excited" she is for Malia, but expressed some concerns for her safety as a Black mother, per People. "I almost forgot that this year, this summer, they're going to be 23 [Malia] and 20 [Sasha]," Michelle began. "I mean, I'm just like 'Stop there.' I don't even have teenagers anymore. So I am excited for her next chapter. That's why I want to be as excited as every parent."
Malia is set to graduate from Harvard University this summer and already has a fabulous new job lined up. She's set to work alongside Donald Glover for her first TV writing role, having previously interned on the set of HBO's "Girls," per HELLO! At the time, Lena Dunham called Malia "so smart" and "an angel" — which is now somewhat a cause of concern for Michelle, who worries she might be taken advantage of or racially discriminated against as she heads out into the world, per People.
"I am excited, but I'd like to be more excited — to know that as she goes out and gets her first apartment and rides the subway somewhere, that they don't make assumptions about her based on the color of her skin," Michelle said. "That she's not at risk, out there in the world as an adult, because she's a Black woman."
Michelle Obama worries about Malia and Sasha being discriminated against each time they drive
While gaining a license and being able to drive independently is a liberating experience for young people, the former first lady revealed she's fearful each time her girls get behind the wheel. Michelle Obama made the heartbreaking admission that, as a Black mother, "the innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts," per People.
"They're driving, but every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn't know everything about them: The fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe they're playing their music a little loud. Maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption," Michelle told Gayle King.
Malia and Sasha Obama have kept their lives fairly private since they left the White House, however, they did participate in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. "I think we have to talk about it more and we have to ask our fellow citizens to listen a bit more and to believe us and to know that we don't want to be out there marching," Michelle continued on "Good Morning."
While Michelle can't necessarily stop what happens to her daughters each day, she does have a say on who can interact with them, per CBS. As a supporter of COVID-19 vaccines, she jokingly told King, "You wanna hang out with us? Get your vaccine. Get all of it. Finish it up. And then we can talk."