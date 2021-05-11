Why Michelle Obama Is Nervous About Malia Graduating From College

The world watched the Obamas' two daughters not only attend school, but go off to college — and now we'll witness Malia Obama's graduation from afar. Anyone else feeling old? Michelle Obama opened up on CBS' "This Morning" about how "excited" she is for Malia, but expressed some concerns for her safety as a Black mother, per People. "I almost forgot that this year, this summer, they're going to be 23 [Malia] and 20 [Sasha]," Michelle began. "I mean, I'm just like 'Stop there.' I don't even have teenagers anymore. So I am excited for her next chapter. That's why I want to be as excited as every parent."

Malia is set to graduate from Harvard University this summer and already has a fabulous new job lined up. She's set to work alongside Donald Glover for her first TV writing role, having previously interned on the set of HBO's "Girls," per HELLO! At the time, Lena Dunham called Malia "so smart" and "an angel" — which is now somewhat a cause of concern for Michelle, who worries she might be taken advantage of or racially discriminated against as she heads out into the world, per People.

"I am excited, but I'd like to be more excited — to know that as she goes out and gets her first apartment and rides the subway somewhere, that they don't make assumptions about her based on the color of her skin," Michelle said. "That she's not at risk, out there in the world as an adult, because she's a Black woman."