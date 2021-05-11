The Tragic Death Of Adele's Father

Less than a week after Adele shared an Instagram post celebrating her 33rd birthday, her estranged father Mark Evans died at 57, per The Sun. Evans had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013.

According to the outlet, Evans expressed concern during the time of his diagnosis that, due to his strained relationship with Adele, he would never have the opportunity to meet his grandson, Angelo, whom Adele shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. It is unclear if he ever got the chance to do so, per Page Six.

Per The Sun, Evans left Adele and her mother, Penny Adkins, when the singer was just 3 years old. Despite this, Adele claimed early in her career that she didn't "hate him." "I don't hate him — he's my dad," she told multiple news outlets (via The Sun). However, in 2011, their relationship hit a breaking point. Read on to find out what went on between the 15-time Grammy winner and her father — and how she will be coping with his death.