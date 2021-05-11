Why Rachel Reilly's New Show Is Different Than Anything You've Seen From Her Before — Exclusive

The show was born out of Rachel Reilly's desire to return to television, especially after a pregnancy prevented her from appearing on "Big Brothers: All-Stars." Partnering with bspoketv turned out to be an especially fruitful creative partnership as the network allows "the creators to kind of be in control of their own destiny." Although she tackled some crazy stunts on shows like "Celebrity Fear Factor," Reilly knew she wanted to aim for something more meaningful with the new series.

"When we decided we wanted to kind of start traveling, I was like, 'Well, if we're going to do something, I want to teach my children what's really important about the world,'" Reilly explained. Her involvement with the upcoming series doesn't end when cameras stop rolling either, and she spoke with infectious energy about doing the heavy lifting during pre-production of the show, which is scheduled to begin shooting in June.

"I'm picking the destinations. I'm picking what we're going to do for the surface work. I'm picking the reality stars we meet up with," she explained. Each stop will feature the fam teaming up with one of the "amazing friendships" Reilly cultivated over the past 10 years on unscripted television for the projects, featuring faves like Ryan Allen Carrillo of "Expedition Impossible" as well as stars she met while working in reality show casting.

From cleaning up the beach with her kids on Earth Day to speaking candidly about body positivity, Reilly has been laying the groundwork for the project over the past few years, and we're excited to tag along and see the impact that the Reilly-Villegas clan is about to make.

