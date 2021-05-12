What Really Makes Unmatchables Different From The Original Married At First Sight — Exclusive

For 12 seasons, lovelorn singles have turned to Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" in search of their soulmates. The show's premise, however, is something of an oddity in the sub-genre of TV dating shows: the prospective couple meets for the first time as they exchange vows at the altar. Then, as the newlyweds get to know each other, they must ultimately decide whether to stay married or call it quits, guided along the way by relationship experts Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson.

Given the thousands of wannabes who apply for a spot on the show, not everyone makes the cut. Some, in fact, have such challenging personalities that they've been deemed "unmatchable." These are the folks at the center of the new spinoff "Married at First Sight: Unmatchables," in which Roberson and Coles assist these quirky-yet-sincere people on their search for love.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Coles and Roberson explain why "Married at First Sight: Unmatchables" is such a departure from the original show.