What's The Secret To Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage?

Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to the spotlight, having starred on the original "Full House" series since age 11, a plethora of Hallmark movies, a season of "Dancing With the Stars" (where she came in third place), "The View" as a co-host, and six seasons of "Fuller House." Another reason the "Kind is the New Classy" author makes headlines? Her relationship with her husband, Valeri Bure, with whom she will celebrate her 25th anniversary in June.

The actor and retired hockey player, who share three children together, previously faced backlash from her Christian fans for posting a photo on Instagram of her husband playfully touching her breast. The "Balancing it All" author — who has reiterated that her faith is "the foundation of who she is," per Fox News — clapped back at her critics saying their negative comments made her laugh. "He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," she said in a series of Instagram videos captured by the Daily Mail. "I'm sorry if it offended you — I'm actually not sorry."

So, after a quarter of a century of marriage, what's their secret? Read on to find out what the mom-of-three had to say.