What's The Secret To Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage?
Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to the spotlight, having starred on the original "Full House" series since age 11, a plethora of Hallmark movies, a season of "Dancing With the Stars" (where she came in third place), "The View" as a co-host, and six seasons of "Fuller House." Another reason the "Kind is the New Classy" author makes headlines? Her relationship with her husband, Valeri Bure, with whom she will celebrate her 25th anniversary in June.
The actor and retired hockey player, who share three children together, previously faced backlash from her Christian fans for posting a photo on Instagram of her husband playfully touching her breast. The "Balancing it All" author — who has reiterated that her faith is "the foundation of who she is," per Fox News — clapped back at her critics saying their negative comments made her laugh. "He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," she said in a series of Instagram videos captured by the Daily Mail. "I'm sorry if it offended you — I'm actually not sorry."
So, after a quarter of a century of marriage, what's their secret? Read on to find out what the mom-of-three had to say.
Candace Cameron Bure says she and husband Valeri Bure 'keep it spicy'
Candance Cameron Bure says intimacy is the key to her 25-year marriage. "I think it's important. You've got to keep it up. The longer you're married it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy," the former "Full House" star told Daily Beast Live. "I love that. My husband and I do. That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage."
So what advice does the former "The View" co-host have for couples? "Just do something unexpected," the "Fuller House" star recommended (via People). "Maybe lay in a way you don't normally lay. He'll be like 'woah.' You'll surprise him!"
This isn't the first time the 45-year-old mom-of-three has been open about her sex life with her former hockey pro husband. "Sex doesn't stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, no, you have to pretend like you've never had sex," she told the Confessions of a Crappy Christan podcast last November. "If we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage."