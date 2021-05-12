The Thoughtful Thing Prince Charles Did One Month After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Philip died on April 9, a little less than one month after he was released from the hospital after undergoing a heart procedure, according to BBC News. Over the past month or so, the royal family has been grieving the loss of the 99-year-old patriarch, whose funeral was held on April 17. Since that time, the royals have slowly gotten back to business as usual, doing their best to keep up with their scheduled duties, and making visits at various places in and around London. In fact, Queen Elizabeth has already returned to work, according to USA Today. On May 11, she performed her first ceremonial duty since her husband's death. Dressed in a light blue coat and a matching hat, Elizabeth presided over the State Opening of Parliament. USA Today reports that she delivered the Queen's Speech from The Sovereign's Throne, where she sat alone.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's son Prince Charles has been spotted out and about since his father's funeral. On May 11, he paid a special visit to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where Philip underwent that aforementioned procedure for a "pre-existing heart condition" earlier this year, according to People magazine. Keep reading to find out what Charles did during the visit.