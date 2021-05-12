This Is Why Fans Are Talking About Ruby Rose And This Riverdale Star

In addition to Ruby Rose's close Instagram photos with "Riverdale" star Rob Raco, her Instagram stories also included a photo of her hand resting atop a man's hand that looks like it could be Raco's. She captioned it, "found my number 1," per the Daily Mail.

Fans were split; some thought the photos meant that Rose and Raco were a couple, while others insisted they were just friends.

But this isn't the first time people have speculated that Rose and Raco might be more than friends. The rumors started as early as January 2019, when Raco reportedly left flirtatious comments on photos of Rose and her then-girlfriend, Cat McNeil, per the Daily Mail. In January 2021, Raco shared an Instagram story of Rose posing naked in a bed clutching a dog, with the caption, "Baby mama appreciation post," the outlet reported.

If nothing else, Raco and Rose seem to have a very close bond.

Rose's sexuality, and her relationship are no one's business but her own. After all, she's entitled to keep that part of her life to herself, and certainly doesn't owe her fans an explanation.