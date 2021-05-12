Below Deck's Dani Soares Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby

"Below Deck" star Dani Soares has exciting news about her growing baby: she has revealed her child's sex.

She announced that she is pregnant with a baby girl on Instagram on May 12 along with a glowing selfie (seen below) in which she is rocking a bold red lip. "I've always been a girlie girl, even when I used to spend hours everyday playing RPG," she started. "When [I found] out I was pregnant, all I really wanted was a healthy baby and didn't really care about anything else. But now, I'm looking forward to having my little girl and developing that mother and daughter relationship," she concluded with a red heart emoji.

Dani announced her pregnancy on April 24 with a mirror selfie that showed her baby bump. She captioned it simply, saying, "It's just you and I little baby," with a red heart emoji. The reality star did not reveal the father of her baby, but she has hinted in the past that her little girl is an unexpected present. Keep scrolling to learn what she had to say about bringing a new being into the world.