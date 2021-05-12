The Truth About Andra Day's Secret Addiction

Before Andra Day hit it big in Hollywood, fashion designer Kai Millard Morris caught her performance outside of a Los Angeles strip mall in 2010 and raved about her to then-husband Stevie Wonder. According to InStyle, he connected Day with Adrian Gurvitz and she later released two albums, a few EPs, and her song "Rise Up," which became the "unofficial anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2017."

Now Day is determined to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her first role in the Hulu film "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." She took playing Holiday so seriously that she lost 40 pounds by "smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol," according to Variety. The movie was nominated for an Oscar, so it's clear the film was well-received.

As for the weight loss, she appeared indifferent about how her body looked. "I was like, 'Hell, no! I liked being juicy! I was cool,'" she said. "But I do like the way [the weight loss] feels on my body, I like the way it feels on my joints. You do notice a difference. Besides, to me, there is no such thing as a classic beauty. Beauty takes on so many different forms, in different times and depending on the nation."

