Is The Joe Budden Podcast Ending? This Is What Joe Budden Had To Say

The "Joe Budden Podcast" may be coming to an end. On the May 12 episode of the hip-hop commentary show (which was quickly taken down but recorded by fans), Joe Budden fired his co-hosts, Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay (who weren't present during the episode).

Per Budden, they had a disagreement over money. "Somehow [Farrell] still feels he's running the show," Budden said. "He feels like he's entitled to more. Rory, you are in breach of your contract and from this point forward, you are fired! And you're not welcome back..." He then turned his attention towards Clay. "Mal, I'm the person that has to say that. The gall of you to think that you are deserving the way that I am."

Not long after the audio surfaced online, fans reacted to Farrell and Clay being fired. One Twitter user thinks Budden is being hypocritical. "Joe Budden was on countless podcast episodes talking about ownership and being knowledgeable of your deals, bucking the system etc. Then got mad at Mal and Rory for trying to do these things. Lmao." "If Joe really fired Rory & mal like that I'm done with the Joe budden podcast," wrote another.

Meanwhile, others aren't fazed. "So Joe Budden fired Rory from something that's called 'The Joe Budden Podcast' and people are shocked?" they wrote. "And that 'with' Rory and Mal could be changed to 'with' (insert names)." But this is what Budden himself is saying about the podcast's future...