Is The Joe Budden Podcast Ending? This Is What Joe Budden Had To Say
The "Joe Budden Podcast" may be coming to an end. On the May 12 episode of the hip-hop commentary show (which was quickly taken down but recorded by fans), Joe Budden fired his co-hosts, Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay (who weren't present during the episode).
Per Budden, they had a disagreement over money. "Somehow [Farrell] still feels he's running the show," Budden said. "He feels like he's entitled to more. Rory, you are in breach of your contract and from this point forward, you are fired! And you're not welcome back..." He then turned his attention towards Clay. "Mal, I'm the person that has to say that. The gall of you to think that you are deserving the way that I am."
Not long after the audio surfaced online, fans reacted to Farrell and Clay being fired. One Twitter user thinks Budden is being hypocritical. "Joe Budden was on countless podcast episodes talking about ownership and being knowledgeable of your deals, bucking the system etc. Then got mad at Mal and Rory for trying to do these things. Lmao." "If Joe really fired Rory & mal like that I'm done with the Joe budden podcast," wrote another.
Meanwhile, others aren't fazed. "So Joe Budden fired Rory from something that's called 'The Joe Budden Podcast' and people are shocked?" they wrote. "And that 'with' Rory and Mal could be changed to 'with' (insert names)." But this is what Budden himself is saying about the podcast's future...
Joe Budden gets real about the show's future
One day after the explosive episode aired, Rory Farrell reacted to the news and refused to address any of the drama (for now). "Mannn .. what an era .. thank you to everyone that listened, supported, told their friends about us, bought a subscription, ticket, or merch..." Rory tweeted. "I'll get to that messy s**t soon but in the meantime I'm here to celebrate an amazing run!! Love."
Shortly after, Mal Clay also shared his thoughts on Twitter: "Black people love to discredit one another. It's a disease that kills our community." He continued, "I've been cool and quiet for too long. I'm allowed to get out of character for at least an hour. Maybe 40 mins. The truth is usually short and simple."
As for the future of "The Joe Budden Podcast," this is what Budden himself had to say. "Helluva run!! God bless," he tweeted on May 12. When a fan asked if "it's really over, huh," he replied, "100000%." Furthermore, when asked if the situation "needs to be given more thought," he flat-out said: "No, it's time for it to STOP being given thought.... There are millions of podcasts, ppl will survive." But he still gave one cryptic response when asked about the podcast's continuation. Budden tweeted, "We'll see what's bout to happen.."