Prince Charles Wants To Do This When He Becomes King
Prince Charles is set to become king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, dies — or in the event that she decides to step down. According to Reader's Digest, Charles is the "longest waiting heir apparent and will be the oldest British monarch to ever take the throne." Elizabeth became queen when she was just 25-years-old after her father, King George, died, and she has become the longest-reigning British monarch in history, Reader's Digest reports. Meanwhile, as her eldest son, the Prince of Wales has long known that he would someday ascend the throne. According to BBC News, as heir, Charles' "main duties are to support the Queen in her royal commitments." He's basically been preparing to be king much of his adult life, so he has had plenty of time to think about what he would like to do and what changes he might want to make once he takes the throne.
While many have focused on the type of king that Charles' son, Prince William, will be, there is some renewed interest in Charles' plans, especially since his father, Prince Philip, died back in April. A report from The London Times indicates that the Prince of Wales already has some plans for when he becomes king. Read on to find out what Charles reportedly wants to do.
Prince Charles has plans for Buckingham Palace
Prince Charles wants to open the palace to the public, according to The London Times. "The prince wants to bring people in to connect with the institution. He recognizes it needs to keep evolving, and in the modern era people want to be able to access their palaces. He embraces that and sees them as public places more than private spaces," a source told the outlet. The Prince of Wales is reportedly planning to invite the public inside throughout the year, allowing them to explore several rooms as well as view the gardens on the property.
Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing extensive renovations, which are expected to be completed by 2027, according to Page Six. There are a total of 775 rooms that Charles could choose to open to the public. The report indicates that pre-pandemic some 55,000 people traveled to Buckingham Palace each year. As it stands, tourists are only permitted to "enter the palace's State Rooms and gardens from July to October, when the queen is in Scotland." According to The London Times, this plan has already been discussed amongst several members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.