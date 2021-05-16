Prince Charles Wants To Do This When He Becomes King

Prince Charles is set to become king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, dies — or in the event that she decides to step down. According to Reader's Digest, Charles is the "longest waiting heir apparent and will be the oldest British monarch to ever take the throne." Elizabeth became queen when she was just 25-years-old after her father, King George, died, and she has become the longest-reigning British monarch in history, Reader's Digest reports. Meanwhile, as her eldest son, the Prince of Wales has long known that he would someday ascend the throne. According to BBC News, as heir, Charles' "main duties are to support the Queen in her royal commitments." He's basically been preparing to be king much of his adult life, so he has had plenty of time to think about what he would like to do and what changes he might want to make once he takes the throne.

While many have focused on the type of king that Charles' son, Prince William, will be, there is some renewed interest in Charles' plans, especially since his father, Prince Philip, died back in April. A report from The London Times indicates that the Prince of Wales already has some plans for when he becomes king. Read on to find out what Charles reportedly wants to do.