Vanessa Bryant Pays An Emotional Tribute To Kobe

Fifteen months after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, the former NBA star received a posthumous honor when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kobe was killed along with eight others, including his daughter, when the helicopter they were riding in crashed on January 26, according to TMZ.

On May 15, at Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, Kobe officially joined the 2020 Hall of Fame class, which included Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett, and San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan, according to CNN, after being elected last year. Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant took the stage, escorted by his dear friend, Michael Jordan, to accept the honor on behalf of her late husband.

Vanessa approached the podium wearing a long, purple gown. She waited for the cheers to die down before beginning her speech. "Last February, I called Michael and asked him if he would introduce Kobe tonight, and he graciously accepted. Thank you for being here. Kobe admired you. This means so much to us," Vanessa began (via NBA). Keep scrolling to read more.