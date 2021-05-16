What's Really Going On With Joe Exotic's Health?

At the tail end of President Donald Trump's term in January 2021, "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic was among the high-profile individuals campaigning for a presidential pardon. Although rapper Lil Wayne received one, Exotic was snubbed and left in prison.

Private investigator Eric Love, who spearheaded Exotic's quest for freedom, was so confident in obtaining a pardon that he even had a limo waiting for Exotic just half a mile from the prison, according to Metro U.K. "This time tomorrow, we're going to be celebrating," Love told the paper. "We have good reason to believe it will come through." Love was planning to turn Exotic's release into a full-blown production, hiring professionals to do the convict's hair, make-up, and wardrobe, and even had his client record a thank you message for the president.

Now, just four months later, Exotic is once again pleading for a presidential pardon, claiming he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. So what exactly is going on with his health, and does he really have a shot at getting a pardon?